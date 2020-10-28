Election season can be a very confusing time for social media users with all the political propaganda and misinformation being spread on the internet. Luckily there are several tools you can use to find reliable and trustworthy information to help you as a voter make a more informed decision.
The first thing to do is recognize polarizing words that may indicate a heavy bias or false information, words such as “evil," “radical," “lies" and “un-American” are all words that are used to incite emotion rather than give useful information.
Another helpful tactic is to view ideas from both sides of an argument. Social media algorithms are based on the things you click on most, so if you click on opposing viewpoints rather than just one, you will see more varied information and be able to form a more well-rounded conclusion.
Lastly is to check your sources. Seek out third party sources that don’t have a stake in the elections, as these sources are more likely to give you unbiased and reliable information rather than try to persuade you towards one side of the other. Do your best to stay educated and don’t forget to vote.
Katie Sutton
Idaho Falls