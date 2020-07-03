No doubt many Post Register readers were disappointed with the 1,000 word column from Marc Johnson, former chief of staff to Gov. Cecil Andrus (“Our national humiliation is unparalleled” from June 28).
Mr. Johnson’s long anti-Trump diatribe took up two-thirds of the Post Register’s Sunday commentary page, which was a gross waste of valuable and important newspaper space. Surely Mr. Johnson, as an experienced journalist, could have condensed his opinion piece down to a more feasible length of 300 or so words.
So, please, publish no more mega-length submissions by Marc Johnson or from his political peers. Let’s keep guest editorial lengths reasonable.
Thanks.
Bob Ziel
Rigby