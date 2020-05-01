Gov. Little rightfully recognizes our conflicting problems — harm to businesses and employees by the shutdown and, harm and death to citizens by not limiting person to person contact. If our lieutenant governor and some others think there is a better way of addressing both problems at the same time, let them speak out and not act as if there is only one thing to consider.
The governor has already offered non-essential businesses the option of re-opening if they present a satisfactory plan of maintaining social distances for workers and clients and provide other sanitary measures.
Those who want absolute freedom forget that one person’s freedom is often another person’s danger.
John Tanner
Idaho Falls