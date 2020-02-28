The Feb. 12, article “Trout Unlimited expert to speak on status of Idaho’s salmon and steelhead,” provided partial information about the Bonneville Power Administration’s financial strength and mischaracterized the operational health of the Lower Snake River hydroelectric assets. It's important to remember that public discourse on the future of the power system must be built on a firm foundation of accurate information and analysis.
BPA has wrestled with its cost structure in an attempt to hold the line on rate increases, but you failed to include information we provided demonstrating success by trimming $66 million of costs planned for the current two-year rate period, allowing us to hold rates flat for the first time in more than a decade. Considering that between 2008 and 2018 BPA wholesale power rates increased on average about 3.6% per year, this clearly demonstrates the financial discipline to bend the cost curve and provide low-cost, carbon-free hydropower to our public power utility customers across the Northwest.
In addition, major powertrain replacements for the Snake River Dam hydroelectric assets are not currently forecasted to occur within our 20-year system asset plan. Long-term planning analyses that calculate the optimal economic time to replace equipment based on current and expected equipment health, probability of failure and outage consequence, point to the late 2030s as the earliest replacement dates. In fact, most of the optimal replacement dates are spread between the 2040s and 2060s for the Lower Snake dams for turbine and generator replacements. The most recent work done at Ice Harbor includes an already installed improved fish passage turbine with another currently being installed and another on the way, which will further modernize and improve those hydroelectric components.
BPA is a leaner, financially strong organization committed to providing value to the residents and businesses of the Northwest through its publicly owned utility customers.
Doug Johnson, BPA spokesperson
Vancouver, Wash.