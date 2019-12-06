In his book "The Clinton Legacy," David Adler, a frequent columnist and an expert in presidential powers, made some very interesting points, and when compared to his current writings on the subject would cause one to question whether he is a true scholar in every sense of the word or just a run of the mill partisan in disguise.
This jumped out at me as an example as he states in his book: "Efforts to unseat a president that is motivated by extreme partisan polarization, as in the Clinton case, are unlikely to succeed and instead may diminish the fortunes of the party pursuing the president. … The political choices by House Republican leaders in 1998 to pursue impeachment to the very end reflected their conscious, single-minded determination to find any way to remove Clinton from office, and they were willing to sacrifice their party’s standing, if necessary, to achieve their goal ... with little regard for the consequences to their party.” Does this look familiar?
His positions and that of his co-editors in the Clinton matter seem to be a 180-degree difference from his current opinion renderings where he is making real-time pronouncements concerning President Trump, emphatic as they are, without the benefit of time and true due process. The hypocrisy as I compare the Clinton-Adler to the Trump-Adler is as polarized as one could find in the same man writing about the same office and does not reflect well on him as any type of objective scholar.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley