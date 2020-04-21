I am so sad for our country, the lost jobs, those who are sick, those who are dead and especially for our healthcare workers who are going through unimaginable choices. The worst part is that it didn't have to be this way.
U.S. intelligence knew of the virus by the end of November. China informed the U.S. that the Wuhan outbreak was out of control on Jan. 3. China sent the virus' genetic sequence to the Centers for Disease Control on Jan. 6, and our scientists had the first successful diagnostic test on Jan. 18. Rapid testing and isolation would have contained the virus, saved lives and limited our economic impact.
Trump ignored the intelligence throughout December and, receiving daily briefings on the virus in January, finally acted on Jan. 31 to ban direct flights to the U.S. from China. But the virus arrived on an indirect flight. He finally got concerned in mid-March after Wall Street tanked. The CDC limited testing and distributed faulty tests. The Federal Management Emergency Agency is distributing faulty equipment and competing with states for critical supplies. Health and safety officials (FEMA, Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Adminstration, Medicaid/Medicare, etc.) regularly sabotage each other's actions in competition for presidential favor. Trump's delays, trust in his gut over science, staff inexperience due to turnover and internal competitions are costing lives and jobs.
Previous administrations coordinated successful responses to many potential pandemics — SARS, MERS, H1N1, Ebola, etc. The Trump administration's response to COVID-19 is not a mistake. It is a failure, pure and simple.
Elizabeth Bowhan
Idaho Falls