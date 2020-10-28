Markell Corpus asked “Where has the civility gone?” in an Oct. 14 column. I think that’s a great question to ask, and my recent experiences with setting out a Biden/Harris yard sign are a sad answer. Once, the sign was stolen. Then, a child kicked the replacement sign, and later, a band of children in clown masks rang the doorbell, dropped a note indicating their love of President Trump and Vice President Pence onto my doorstep and ran off.
Why would children think that this kind of behavior is acceptable? Unfortunately, they learn it from the adults they interact with. Just recently, an example of this toxic thinking was on display in Bryan Smith’s Oct. 7 column, which used cheap rhetorical tricks to sow divisiveness and slime Travis Oler for being a Democrat. There may be valid arguments against anyone, but to blatantly sow “us-versus-them” ideology is destructive. Adults, your views trickle down to the children. Please, let's work together to model upstanding behavior for the young people of our community.
Andrea Jokisaari
Idaho Falls