As a medical student starting school this fall, I’m beyond excited for this next chapter. I’ve chosen to dedicate my career, and the next 8-10 years of schooling so that I can help others with their health challenges. But right now in Idaho, patients facing cancer may also have to face a challenge to get the treatments their oncologist thinks best for their health.
Some cancer patients in our state are facing uncertainty because the treatments they need are inaccessible due to outdated insurance policies that charge patients more for one kind of chemo versus another. That’s why I’m supporting a bill in Boise that would bring equality to all available cancer medications. SB 1034 would level the playing field so that all anti-cancer treatments would be covered in the same way and require similar out of pocket costs for patients.
When someone is diagnosed with cancer the best person to make a decision on the type of treatment is their doctor. SB 1034 will give doctors and patients all available options for choosing the right treatment for each individual.
The good news is that the state Senate recently passed this bill on a 27-8 vote. It is time for the House of Representatives to do the same.
Making SB 1034 a reality will help our healthcare system. It will help our physicians. Most of all it will help hardworking Idahoans get the treatments they need to beat cancer back.
Carsten Ashton
Rexburg