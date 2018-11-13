I agree with Mark Fuller that democracy is mob rule.
The constitutions of our nation and state protect the rights of citizens from the tyranny of the majority by rule of law. Democracy without a constitution and elected officials who will uphold it is unstable, and when unchecked, eventually leads to despotism and lack of freedom. Majority rule led to Napoleon, Hitler and Marxism in Russia, China, Cuba and others.
I feel the recent majority vote for socialized medicine will put our legislators and state in a bind. Will they bow to the majority and socialism or will they have the courage to face an enraged public by trying to preserve what free enterprise we have left?
There is individual charity and volunteerism, and government charity, which is democracy. This has become an emotional issue. I feel nearly everybody wants to help others in need, but is it right for the majority to force "Scrooge" against his will to use his resources to help others? Even Scrooge has rights.
In spite of it all, it's an economic issue. Will we take money from the schools or infrastructure? Will we raise the gas and sales tax? I feel Obamacare is unsustainable and will eventually collapse of its own weight leaving the state with the whole cost.
Can we over and over again keep raising the debt limit? I feel for those unable to pay medical costs, but unless things change see only disaster ahead.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton