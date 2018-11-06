I compliment and totally agree with Ms. Sharlene Ross for her very good comments about our city services.
Parks and Recreation does an outstanding job, as does the power group, but I live 1/2 block off 17th Street. Thus my main routes of travel are 17th, Woodruff, Sunnyside, Hitt, Holmes, and North and South Highways.
In the last six or seven years, I have never seen a police officer stop or issue a ticket to any of the thousands of traffic violators. But, when there's an accident, which are many, there are at least four to six police cars there.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls