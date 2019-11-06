Even though I was called “human scum” by my president, I would like to offer my sincere appreciation to the Trump administration for removing one of the worst terrorists of all time. This shows that by working with the intelligence heads and the military we can do almost anything. Well done. I wished I could stop there, just like I wished the president had stopped his speech after the teleprompter, but I can’t. Can someone tell me how a dog dies? The military had to expedite this operation because of the decision Trump made to pull out of Syria.
Speaking of Syria, it was the same Kurds that our president left to Turkey that gave a lot of the intel. He gave Putin first billing and the Kurds the last. What did Putin do for us? This operation shows how bad the decision to pull out of Syria was. Leaving some elements in the area working with partners that share intelligence is what gave us this success.
Then there was the boastful rhetoric. Things like: “I’ve been looking for him for three years. I’ve been looking for him.” “He was whimpering, screaming and crying.” How did Trump know that? Even General Milley who was with Trump didn’t. His rambling about his successful book about taking bin Laden out is totally fabricated. I hope he filled his ego banks because the Ukraine issue is getting ugly.
Thank you, CIA, the military and Kurds. And yes, thank you, Trump, for giving the thumbs up.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls