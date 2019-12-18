Benjamin Franklin's response at the close of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, when queried as he left Independence Hall on the final day of deliberation, was, “a republic, if you can keep it.”
The framers’ wise concept of a balance of power among three co-equal branches of government guaranteed we would never have a president-king ruling over the people. Today the House is fighting to restrain a president who uses the tools of tyrants, puts our free and fair elections at risk and seeks to destroy the power of Congress. It doesn't help that Republicans have become a monarchist party, with Trump as their king. If the Senate conducts a mock trial as promised and refuses to honor its oath of impartiality, they are chipping away at our democracy.
Will we be able to keep our republic? Or will we let a 200-year-old grand Constitution die with our foolish generation?
Sherrie Goff
Pocatello