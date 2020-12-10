It is a curious thing indeed that Americans put their off-hours, social life and casual clothing in the category of their most precious freedoms.
Consider the hypocrisy of our views. We allow our entire bodies to be corralled into a room, even into a single chair, for five or six hours a day for 12 long years. No problem.
We are legitimately cool with every minute of our workday, every step taken — whether to the cafeteria or the restroom — to be tightly monitored by our bosses. Gotta love it.
We bow down to the traffic authorities telling us when to signal, stop, go, slow down. Part of life.
But when it comes to holiday gatherings and msdk regulation, we weep and wail and prostrate ourselves on the ground in anger and despair. The injustice of it all. Total government overreach.
Really? Regulating partying is why the wild West hired law enforcement in the first place. People were getting hurt. Why don’t we allow government to do its job?
Kim Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah