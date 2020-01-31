The question of additional witness testimony in the ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate is more than just the trial of the president. It is about transparency in government. During the House investigation, government employees presented evidence under oath in front of TV cameras about possible misdoings by other government officials. Efforts to investigate the alleged activities and methods, including congressional subpoenas, were rejected by the administration.
It is not a matter of executive privilege. The president can acknowledge the existence of executive privilege and then waive it in the public interest to maintain the trust of the American people. If any senators vote against the presentation of witnesses, they will be voting against government transparency and will be voting in favor of holding more secrets away from the taxpayers that pay their salary. The citizens that support the objecting senators will be just as guilty. Welcome to the conspiracy.
Ken Durstine
Idaho Falls