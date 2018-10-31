I am a full-time resident of Island Park. I oppose wildlife overpasses and fencing in Island Park. Our highway dollars should be spent on roads and bridges. Just a few years ago, we were dodging potholes every few feet on U.S. Highway 20 because there was not enough money to repair the road. Island Park is a beautiful area and people should enjoy driving through it. I feel we would be better served to improve Highway 20, clear the forest adjacent to the highway as was done in the Federal Hill area South of Harriman Park so motorists can see animals sooner, and reduce the speed limit to 45 mph. Please join me in voting "no" on the overpass issue. Let’s give the 45 mph a chance before we waste limited tax dollars on overpasses. Thank you.
Jody Koehly
Island Park