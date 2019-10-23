If the caption "village idiot" under my handsome face in my latest column causes others to laugh out loud like my wife and me, touché. I've been pranked. Nevertheless, I must note that idiots are so defective that their mental development never exceeds a normal child of 2. I beg you to please let me be the village imbecile or moron who peaks at 7 and 12 years respectively. Interestingly, I worked with 12-year-old boy scouts as a scoutmaster, and they sometimes acted like morons. Speaking about villages and idiots, Hilary said it takes a village to educate a child. Others say it takes a village idiot to believe what Secretary Clinton says.
If any liberals are giddy about this grandiose caper, shame on you. You are the ones who cling to political correctness as we cling to guns and bibles. Does your mantra allow cruel and archaic terms from psychology demeaning impaired, mentally-handicapped persons with horrifying disabilities? Also, did you consider that the idiots might take umbrage from having their caption under my face? If any honest or conservative lawyer can do some pro bono service to humanity for this outrage, please give me a call. Maybe the Post Register has been punished enough. My wife says the Post Register is probably overworked from fielding complaints from my adoring public or maybe not. This is fun.
I accept the kind apology from the Post Register. It seems that a favorite writer of mine, Jim Mullen, already has the handle "village idiot."
We can't have two. They inadvertently got two of their prime writers' identities scrambled. My apologies to Jim Mullen.
Stanton Anderson
Idaho Falls