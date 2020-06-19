My thanks to Robin Piet for her clear arguments against changing birth certificates to reflect a person’s gender. I want to add one point in support. Until recently, the only way to determine a baby’s sex was to see if the infant had a penis. Technology now exists to look at other factors, and perhaps soon we will be able to determine gender by more specific methods than counting the baby’s appendages.
We should make it easy and inexpensive to file an amendment, the way people can legally change their names, but without changing the birth certificate. Only by allowing the original birth certificate to remain unchanged can we preserve data that will tell us how often the penis test proved inadequate, and in what way. If the accumulated data indicates that a significant number of individuals later decide that the assigned gender was wrong, or at least questionable, this may lead to new procedures in the hospital and more precise forms recording births.
Allow people to legally amend the information without changing the original document.
Sandra Brow
Idaho Falls