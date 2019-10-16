In the mayor’s message to the city of Ammon, Mayor Coletti is attempting to put a smiley face on his mishandling of the Ammon water meter rollout. We were told that because of the water meter we must replace 40 years of landscaping and re-do our landscaping to please the water meter. It is now the water meter’s fault that our water bills have gone to $150 to $400, where we previously paid about $55 before the dreaded water meters coming on the scene.
We are not all complaining about the water meter; it is just a tool for the city to manage one of its services. When the mayor blames the tool, he attempts to shift the consequences of his and the Council's decisions to the tool. It is not the water meter's fault we were shocked to see our bill three, four and five times what it used to be. The mayor could have done better and now to try to pacify us with level pay is a bit lame. After the backlash from many hundreds of citizens, we are now told equal pay will help ease the pain. The mayor and city council’s open hostility and condescending treatment of those of us seeking redress from our elected officials have not faded away, and I doubt that it will. These are choices they have made, and they must live with their words and actions.
Jerry Mitchell
Ammon