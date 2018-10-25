The front page story of the Sunday edition discussed Ammon's plans to convert to metered water billing. The article stated Ammon city officials "hope the change will lead to more conservative water use for residents," and Ammon Public Works Director Ray Ellis was quoted as saying: "Just like all natural resources, water has to be saved" and "the fact is that we live in a desert."
Ammon city officials authorized a study in 2016 that determined the city's water system "was at its maximum supply capacity and already needed more storage room" and estimated summer water use at 1,000 gallons per person per day. The tone of the article was that Ammon is going to do what's best for the environment and the residents will need to suffer the growing pains.
And yet Ammon opened a splash park at McCowin park in 2016, the same year as the study to determine the city's water usage. The city was also busy installing the residential water meters during this time, according to the article. So which is it? Is Ammon truly concerned about water conservation or just seeking a new way to generate income for the city? How much precious water is wasted by that splash park every summer?
Lisa Whittle
Idaho Falls