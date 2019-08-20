Recently, there’s been news stories about water meters in Ammon. Most residents were opposed to metered water but weren’t listened to. As new residents 16 years ago, the city toted cheaper taxes and public services, such as water, to lure you to build here instead of Idaho Falls. Ammon, with its exponential growth, obviously now can’t keep up. Our original city bill for water, sewer and garbage was only $45. Since then, things have continued to skyrocket. Water for our small lot just last month was $83. We don’t over-water; we only water on our designated day and don’t do any other water wasting activities. We’ve talked to multiple people that can’t believe how much we are being charged.
One only paid $25 for water in Meridian, another $90 in New Mexico, with a full lawn, in extreme heat. The Post Register article stated that the meters will now be the biggest source of revenue for the city at around $5 million. That right there says it all. Many in our subdivision have had beautiful yards in the past but now can’t afford the exorbitant price increase, and thus our neighborhood is turning into a brown wasteland. For those on fixed incomes, I’m sure that feeding a family will outweigh a green lawn. Ammon needs to rethink the rates that are gouging our city; otherwise, it’s time for new leadership at City Hall. Drive through Ammon, and you’ll see just what conserving water is doing.
Jared and Stephanie Smith
Ammon