The Ammon water situation is pathetic. The only significant ways to conserve water for homeowners is to lessen the amount of laundry or bathing. So Ammon becomes a place of dirty people in dirty clothing. Great. Or you can stop watering your lawns we are told, as the leaders say water conservation is a choice. So Ammon becomes a place of brown lawns. Great. In 2010 the water rate was $18.25, and now a resident with a water meter in Ammon may only in be the $100 range. Wow. Only over five times what it was nine years ago. But, remember, they mentioned one person (at least) who used 800,000 gallons of water, now their bill would be $830.
Want to move to Ammon, where you can't bathe or do laundry without your bill skyrocketing (of course, depends on your family size) and where you look out on beautiful brown lawns? Also, where your city bill seems to be ever-increasing.
P.S. Our sewer bill has increased since 2010 by almost 60 percent. It is no longer the Ammon that most people chose when they bought or built here. Increases are one thing, but Ammon has taken it to a whole new level. I will be watching the city lawns to see what conservation they are implementing. Won't that be interesting?
J.S. Beattie
Ammon