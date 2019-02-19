Mr. Trump wants a sort-of monument, hoping that Americans will remember him by his wall.
Ok, let's give him one.
Erect about a 100-foot section of the steel picket fence in a prominent location.
Position a dummy male figure digging a tunnel under the wall.
Have a female figure equipped with a hacksaw by an escape hole she has sawed through in a couple of pickets.
Have another figure poised to clamber over the top of the pickets as we have seen on television.
Put some sharp bends in the pickets to commemorate the crooks that infested his administration.
Don't forget to plat a huge "Trump's Folly" sign.
The design will provide an appropriate remembrance of Mr. Trump, won't it?
Marty Huebner
Idaho Falls