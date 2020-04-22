Years ago, I read how someone proved they were still alive without telling their exact location. Perhaps someone could tell this to Lori Vallow’s attorney.
Simply get a daily newspaper (from anywhere) and, with a black marker delete the city and state on the front page, but make sure the date is very clear. Have each child hold the paper so the date is visible, then take a picture of the child and newspaper and send it to the attorney general’s office.
They could mail it from anywhere to continue their location being unknown. This would ease the pain and heartache of the grandparents.
Marylyn A. Michaud
Ammon