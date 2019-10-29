I have an idea that would get this country and Congress going again: doing the people’s business. McConnell would be able to open his desk drawer and get some discussions and votes on bills finally too. Novel thought. My idea is to call a five-day cease-fire on President Trump.
That would give him plenty of time to pack up and move to Mexico. Sound stupid? That’s about what he is telling the Kurds that thanked him for doing the largest foreign relations and national security mistake of all time. By the way, looks like more troops and heavy equipment are headed to Syria to save the oil. Sounds like President Cheney, oops, President Bush is back.
I’m all for bringing troops back, but man, at least have a plan and don’t make it better for Russia, Iran, Syria, ISIS and Turkey. All done with one call and one tweet. Well done, commander in chief.
Just a thought from “human scum.”
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls