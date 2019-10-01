As a constituent from Idaho being represented by Mike Simpson, I was very disappointed by his response to the impeachment push. I agree that impeachment cannot be taken lightly, but in light of this president’s actions and behavior over the past 2 1/2 years, can anyone be surprised that the American public would like Congress to perform their constitutional duty of oversight and look into these very troubling accusations? Perhaps Simpson did not read the whistleblower's account or the transcript of the president's call to Ukraine.
Having watched the House question the acting director of Intelligence (a Trump appointee) yesterday, I heard much troubling information. Why are the tapes of Trump’s phone calls kept in a super-secure server? Why did William Barr feel there was nothing to investigate and not involve the FBI? Why has Barr not recused himself? Why is Rudy Giuliani involved in talks with the Ukrainians or any government actions? Additionally, I was horrified (not shocked) to hear Trump say the whistleblower and any employees cited in the complaint were spies and should be given the old sentence for treason — death.
As the acting director of Intelligence stated, “No one is above the law.” Mr. Simpson, if there are credible accusations against the person who is supposed to be representing the American public, let there be a timely and credible investigation — no withholding information or documents because Trump doesn’t want them seen. And as my representative, I would like you to put country above politics.
Jean Halford
Idaho Falls