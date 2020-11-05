The Post Register editorial board has been critical of Rep. Ehardt and this legislation that has become law in Idaho. Let's test the theorem: I challenge any female in southeast Idaho in five events: 50-yard dash, arm wrestle right and left, Indian leg wrestle right and left. Challengers must be 62 years old or older and between 140-200 pounds. I am well above this maximum age and close to the middle of the weight limits.
Interested challengers can send me a copy of their driver's license along with their acceptance of this challenge to P.O. Box 1531 Idaho Falls, Idaho 83403. We will test the hypothesis that males do not possess physical ability superior to females. If accepted I will find a sponsor, referee and promote the event. Let's do this.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls