The testing being promoted to “Get Idaho Back to Work” is not capable of fulfilling that promise.
Antibody testing (blood testing) is not able to diagnose or exclude COVID-19 infections for an individual in the state of Idaho. All health organizations with expertise in this area — Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organizarion, Infectious Disease Society of America, Idaho Public Health — pronounce this same conclusion.
Testing your employees does not give the individual any certainty about prior exposure to the virus.
Testing your employees does not help medical practitioners provide better treatment for your employees.
Testing your employees does not and cannot give your employees a quicker return to work.
Testing your employees can give valuable information to know the percentage of a population that has had the disease. However, there has already been sufficient testing and no more needs to be done for several months.
Testing your employees can confuse your employees and does waste valuable resources.
Please independently investigate what your company is doing and fully understand the issues before committing more resources to this campaign.
Ronald Solbrig, M.D.
Pocatello