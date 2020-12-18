Congressman Simpson, you signed on to a document that, in essence, asked the Supreme Court of the USA to overturn the 2020 presidential election. This act was undemocratic and un-American. It also undermined the sovereignty of the state of Idaho and its citizens. In this action, you have aided and abetted a growing movement within the GOP that supports authoritarianism and undermines democracy.
You have given your political opposition a gift of ammunition that will effectively oppose, undermine and limit your effectiveness in Congress for as long as you hold office.
Your legacy, which would have been fairly good with members of both parties, will always be tainted by the spineless act of signing that letter.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls