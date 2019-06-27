I was ecstatic when I read that the Senate had voted to block the $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia. I read on to see that two of Trump's biggest supports agreed to this, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Lindsey Graham. I was disappointed but not surprised to see that neither of you voted for this.
Why? If it's such a great deal, why not let it go before Congress like it's supposed to? And please don't say that Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner.
Do strategic partners kill civilians and children on buses with our arms?
Do strategic partners dissect a U.S. resident and lie about it? Do strategic partners hold a U.S. doctor for over two years, and we hear nothing about it?
Either this is another Trump power grab or there is something smelly about this deal that you don't want out in the public. What is it? It is time for Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud to realize he doesn't control the U.S. — or maybe he does. The crown prince needs to be held accountable for his actions. If President Trump vetos this, I implore you to strike down his veto. Show the world that the USA has some morals. Show Idahoans you have a backbone.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls