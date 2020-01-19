You took a solemn oath to "do impartial justice" in the impeachment trial of President Trump. A "quickie" trial with no witnesses nor documentation cannot be considered impartial justice under any circumstance. I urge you to read professor Laurence Tribe's Boston Globe opinion on the justification for witnesses and documentation in this trial. Your job is to neither defend the president nor convict him until you have personally evaluated all of the relevant evidence, including that evidence and access to witnesses subpoenaed by Congress but barred from cooperation by the administration. Your decision must be guided by the Constitution — not political expediency.
The administration’s attitude and actions show they have much to hide. I actually think your job is to defend me and the rest of your constituents from a president that has become a national security threat. Only then can you put the Constitution before party and fulfill your sworn duties. I note that two Harvard constitutional scholars may be used on opposite sides of the trial. Tribe is one and Alan Dershowitz the other. Besides being the darling of the GOP for his libertarian slant on the law, much of his fame is for being on O.J. Simpson’s legal defense team and association with Jeffrey Epstein, an alleged pedophile. I found a more than relevant quote by Dershowitz that sums up his strategy for all cases, including Simpson and the administration's impeachment defense thus far: “The defendant wants to hide the truth because he's generally guilty. The defense attorney's job is to make sure the jury does not arrive at that truth.”
This philosophy may be justifiable in a criminal trial, but impeachment is not a criminal trial, but rather a political trial as envisioned by the framers of the Constitution — which has stood the test of time in keeping a republic, as Benjamin Franklin hoped.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls