Voting turnout is a popular topic amongst American citizens, as many believe it is far lower than it should be. In November 2016, the Census Bureau estimated that there were 245.5 million Americans over 18. The actual number of votes tallied is far lower, being only 136.8 million, according to the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. These numbers bring up the question of why the turnout is so low. There are many reasons for this; a few of them include the ability to place a vote, feeling confident in the vote placed and debate whether the vote counts.
In 48 of 50 states, polling place voting is the primary voting option. Polling place voting often encounters lengthy weight times and repeated technical difficulties.
Before a citizen should cast a ballot, it is best to educate themselves on each candidate’s policies. The most common way to gather this is through televised debates. However, these debates are often filled with more arguing than actual information, as shown in the first 2020 presidential debate.
Finally, even if a citizen manages to cast a ballot after being adequately informed, how can they be sure their individual vote counts? In Idaho specifically, if a candidate wins the majority of votes, they receive all of the state’s electoral votes. Voter turnout is a very complex problem. However, allowing for more options in casting a vote, gathering reliable information and better ensuring individual votes count are a few first steps.
Isabella Finigan
Idaho Falls