You know, when I buy a defective product, I certainly won't throw good money after bad once I have learned of the dismal performance of that product. Yet that's exactly what Idaho Education Association and the National Education Association are asking us to do. And now they are telling us that it is too inconvenient to change their methods that are not successful, according to standardized testing. As a former teacher, I didn't know that my convenience was of primary concern. I thought it was the students' education.
A few questions beg to be asked. Why, if money is "the key" to a better education, is the relationship between educational achievement and educational spending an inverse one? (Look at the stats.) Why do teachers expect a full-time salary when they only work nine months? And why is it that when homeschooled students entered my classes they often outperformed the public school students? And how is it that a tribal refugee from the former Republic of Zaire became, within three weeks, my top academic student?
Foreign students enroll in sciences and economics, which is statistically supported. Many U.S. students go into the performing arts, social sciences and education. When Canon built a plant in my home city, they sent their kids to the best private school and also sent them to Saturday school so they would not lag behind their counterparts in Japan. Face it, our students are not competitive worldwide, and sadly it’s their parents who don’t care enough to change this.
Andi Elliott
Hamer