Neal Larson and the Bonneville County Republican Party never fail to disappoint in their latest rant about the recently approved Proposition 2. We are back to the same old "we are not a democracy, we are a republic." I think I have heard this all before. Isn't this the tired dogma of the John Burch Society (JBS)? You know, the folks that opposed the 1964 Civil Rights Act on the grounds it violated "states rights" which is the 10th Amendment, part of the Bill of Rights. The happy folks who despise the idea of fluoridation of drinking water on the grounds it promotes the evils of "collectivism." Yes the JBS, the group that arch conservative William F. Buckley Jr. didn't want to have the anything to do with.
If I remember correctly what makes Medicaid expansion such a hard pill to swallow is that this was provided by a popular referendum and this doesn't "abide by the original intent of the Founding Fathers." In the JBS disdain is felt about the popular election of U.S. senators and federal income tax too (Amendments 17 and 16).
The founding fathers were very concerned about the idea of "mob rule" while they struggled, compromised to write the U.S. Constitution. They wanted our federal constitutional representative democracy which is a republic versus the tyranny of king and a kingdom to have majority rule but ensure that the minority had rights. Didn't they try to do this with amendments, the Bill of Rights? I didn't even have to put my "tricorn" on to remember that.
Arnie Erickson
Idaho Falls