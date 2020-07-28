July 16 President Trump held a press conference to address the very thing that keeps most Americans awake at night: The water pressure of household appliances. He explained that most states have water they don’t know what to do with. “It’s called rain,” the stable genius said.
They brought in a couple of pickup trucks and a crane to prove some vague point. Thankfully the president didn’t jump in the cab to play truck driver again. Anybody else getting tired of winning?
Bob Madsen
Lava Hot Springs