First, Hillary Clinton demeaned a huge segment of America by labeling them deplorable. Now this paper has done the same by calling those who agree or appreciated the President’s speech at CPAC rabble.
How long must this continue? Why would you take this sideswipe at those who may not agree with your obvious political slant?
I find it amazing that those of the party of inclusion are the most isolated, most rigid and intolerant of anyone who professes any opinion. Opinions are neither right or wrong, they just are. Like backsides, we all have one, and to be honest, sometimes they do have a stench about them, but that does not make them wrong.
This country is divided enough without your attempts to make it worse. Perhaps you should think of this before choosing to slander a lot of folks who do purchase your paper, buy advertisements in it. It might hit your bottom line, and I don’t think you’d care for that much.
Remember, we are all one people, just opposing opinions that are neither right or wrong. Tolerance demands I listen to yours. Tolerance also means you listen to mine, and that without demeaning labels and slander.
Remember a very wise man once said, “Professing to be wise, they became fools.” Our words determine which side of the coin we are on, wise or foolish.
Phil Quinton
Idaho Falls