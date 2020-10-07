During this difficult time, we have been concerned about the impact it was having on children, and so we decided to hold a homecoming dance at our place to give them a night of fun and a feeling of normalcy. We made a terrible mistake. Even though we tried to create a safe environment, guidelines set forth by Eastern Idaho Public Health were not observed.
This created a potentially dangerous environment where COVID-19 could spread and cause harm to the community. We would like to thank Dr. Barbara Nelson and Dr. Martha Buitrago for their expertise and for respectfully reaching out to us to educate and inform us of the possible spread of disease that this dance caused. We are sorry for hosting such an event. We fully support Eastern Idaho Public Health and its guidelines that will help keep our schools and community safe.
We urge others to follow these guidelines. We are committed to helping make our schools safe. We are making a donation to Idaho Falls School District 91 to help supply teachers and students with personal protective equipment that they need to help keep them safe.
Val and Erin Bingham
Idaho Falls