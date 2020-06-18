The people most unappreciated while this COVID-19 is rampant — also the idiotic burning and looting — is the U.S. Postal Service.
These men and women are a dedicated segment of our nation. They have worked all through this epidemic without a non-delivery day. Thank you, carriers and clerks for your dedicated service to our country. In snowstorms, searing heat, rain, etc., they deliver your magazines, letters and medications, and, yes, your bills.
These postal people deserve all the accolades possible. Don’t just take your mail for granted. Thank your carrier or slip them a little bonus for all the good they do. (Don’t forget to tie up your dog.)
Bill Craig, a former letter carrier
Idaho falls