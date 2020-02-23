In the annals of newsprint time once in a great while appears an article that has been wordsmithed in a manner that matches the subject. Such a piece appeared in the Feb. 12 Post Register on the A4 commentary page.
Our thanks to Linden B. Bateman for his article, "A day to honor Lincoln." 'Tis truly paid homage worth reading, rereading and remembering a great president and his attributes worth emulating. It is a keeper. Hats off to Linden Bateman, our friend and teacher always.
Stan and Joy Boyle
Idaho Falls