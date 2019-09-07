The family of Louise Jones would like to express their appreciation to:
- The staff and residents of Lincoln Court for their care of and love for Louise.
- Louise’s siblings for visiting often and making her final years happier.
- The nursing staff on the fifth floor at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for their care and attention to both Louise and Bob.
- Aspen Hospice for making Louise’s final days calm and comfortable.
- You — our family and friends for attending the services on Wednesday.
For any who would like to honor her, please make a donation in her name to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Robert E. "Bob" Jones
Idaho Falls