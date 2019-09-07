The family of Louise Jones would like to express their appreciation to:

  • The staff and residents of Lincoln Court for their care of and love for Louise.
  • Louise’s siblings for visiting often and making her final years happier.
  • The nursing staff on the fifth floor at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for their care and attention to both Louise and Bob.
  • Aspen Hospice for making Louise’s final days calm and comfortable.
  • You — our family and friends for attending the services on Wednesday.

For any who would like to honor her, please make a donation in her name to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Robert E. "Bob" Jones

Idaho Falls