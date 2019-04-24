Michael Armstrong believes I lived off federal tax dollars for my entire career. This is a good example of what is wrong with the far-right fringe. They have opinions which have no basis in fact — Armstrong knows nothing about me except what he learned from a PR byline and phoning me at home to insinuate that all INL staff are basically freeloaders on the federal dole. He is apparently jealous of the hard working INL staff that over time bootstrapped an engineering test lab into a full-fledged, multiprogram national lab.
I don’t have to justify funding for my work. National and international accomplishments, including the presidency of two national engineering and scientific associations, justified funding from DOE and the National Science Foundation — after retirement. My career was not unique. The INL has had numerous staff members with equal or greater accomplishments, and all of us relied on a very professional and competent workforce.
What has Michael Armstrong done? He has dabbled in construction and real estate development. I wonder if he, as a proclaimed contractor, did not benefit from the economic benefits the INL brought to Idaho? All I know is that he distinguished himself by demonstrating a “Go Trump” banner at an IF City Club luncheon on March 21, interrupting speaker Jim Jones, former Idaho attorney general and chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, who called for civility and openminded research into all sides of an issue before formulating an opinion.
I hope Armstrong was listening.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls