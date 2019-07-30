It’s rather sad when someone continually broadcasts their credibility inadequacies to their community, not the least of which is the inability to tell the truth. Armstrong is only worth a tit-for-tat response when he tells at least three bald-face lies about me and another regarding Jim Jones. First, having taught undergraduate and graduate courses at a prominent university, there is no such course as “deflection 102.” My graduate school courses focus on subjects such as quantum mechanics, statistical thermodynamics, physical chemistry and other areas that are inexplicable to Armstrong.
Second, I am a registered Republican, not a Democrat. Third, not only was I present at the City Club meeting that featured keynote speaker Jim Jones, I was introduced to him by the meeting’s master of ceremonies. A number of friends were at my table and will attest to my attendance. They will remember since they wondered who the (expletive deleted) it was that interrupted Jones’ presentation by marching in carrying a large “Go Trump” banner. It was Armstrong. Armstrong not only demonstrated poor manners and bad taste, but he also added credibility to all negative letters about his antics. Armstrong’s last lie is that Jones is indifferent to undocumented farmworkers past and present — Jones said nothing about present. The context was when Jones was a teenager, about 60 years earlier, he observed the policy but had no influence on it. The only thing Armstrong proves is that he is xenophobic. Now, who’s the liar?
Jim Key
Idaho Falls