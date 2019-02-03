Michael Armstrong's Jan. 29 letter is an example of a lack of depth of understanding. First, of what is necessary to keep US citizens safe. Since he shows that Mike Pence has his utmost respect, Mr. Armstrong could read Archbishop of Newark, Cardinal Tobin's Jan. 30 New York Times article entitled, "The 'Ethics' of Trump's Border Wall." Mr. Armstrong did not acknowledge that our southern border states' city officials do not want a wall as they explicitly state over and over.
Second, Mr. Armstrong speaks of ISIS neutralization by Trump.
The newly released Worldwide Threat Assessment notes that ISIS "still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria, and it maintains eight branches, more than a dozen networks and thousands of dispersed supporters around the world, despite significant leadership and territorial losses."
Third, North Korea has not, is not and will not give up its nuclear weapons program. Kim Jong Un has myriad uses for his nuclear weapons program besides protection from the world. ICBMs will continue to be tested.
Last, Mr. Armstrong's statements regarding economic growth show a lack of depth of understanding with regard to unemployment among African Americans and Hispanic Americans. The rate being the lowest in our history really isn't something to use as a boast. The difference in unemployment, as well as pay equality for Black Americans and Latinx Americans from those of White Americans, is inconceivable. Shame on the United States of America.
Galyn Todd
Idaho Falls