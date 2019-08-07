When you sow oats, you reap oats. When you sow wheat, you reap wheat. When you sow hatred and discontent, you reap hatred and discontent.
Since the very day that Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency, he has sown hatred and discontent. He is now reaping the fruits of the seed he has sown. Two mass shootings in 13 hours. Twenty-nine people dead. Mr. Trump has their blood on his hands. Period. Their blood is on Trump's hands.
Bob Ziel, please tell me that I am wrong. But don't just tell me that I am wrong — tell me how I am wrong, tell me why I am wrong. Tell me that the president's words don't count.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot