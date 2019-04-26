Having read the bits of Rep. Chad Christensen's speech from the capitol steps last Friday provided by the Post Register, I have to say it's a comfort to think he likely passed high school history what with his reference to King George and all that. Coupled with last week's letter from Lt. Gov. McGeachin, in which it's more than clear she can maneuver her way around Wikipedia with the best of them, I can't help but think, as an east Idahoan, we're in good hands.
Their participation in the Friday Three Percenter rally is more than a little troubling, though. I understand it was a "really special (day) because (McGeachin) was actually governor," (and I've been told from a reliable source they were served chocolate milk at lunch), but claiming she "cannot help but be struck by the idea that a discussion about history and religious freedom requires a 'counter conversation' in 2019" is baffling.
As elected officials of some standing — for better or worse — they should have the capacity to understand these are exactly the kind of conversations she and Rep. Christensen should be having with the many people around them that don't think, feel or believe the same way they do. But I've seen no evidence this is the case. Their very public association with radical ideologues and extremists willing to sacrifice a few people who likely don't share their view in the name of freedom is pretty sickening.
That they were voted into office, even more so.
Chad R. Barchard
Idaho Falls