I was astonished to read the op-ed piece “Immigration Crisis Caused by Abortion” by Mark Fuller, chair of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in the May 1 Post Register.
The Republican Chairman concludes that America’s demographic problems and long-simmering border/immigration issues are caused by Democrats and the demise of 60 million fetuses since the 1973 Row vs. Wade Supreme Court decision.
As a practicing attorney, Mr. Fuller surely must use many Latin-derived legal phrases on a daily basis. Apparently, his vocabulary includes neither non sequitur nor stare decisis.
I look forward to this unhappy man’s next op-ed, in which I expect he will perhaps propose that Democrats are developing a measles vaccine that is protective for Democratic children yet fatal for Republican children.
James M. David
Ammon