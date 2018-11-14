By quoting Hiram Johnson, Mr. Urling must consider himself a liberal isolationist. He states that all the letters have shown that truth is the first casualty of war. Which letters are you referring to Mr. Urling? Are you saying that my letters are not truthful and casualties of war? Are you implying that I am untruthful?
I notice that you continually refer to the 'state.' By this are you referring to the U.S. Government, duly elected by the citizens of this country? That is who you should blame for Operation Enduring Freedom. Your quarrel is with Washington D.C., not the U.S. military. And since we elected those people in Washington, are we then not to blame for being in Afghanistan? Actually, our troops are not dying over there for our freedom but for the freedom of the people of Afghanistan.
I guess what really irritates me about your letter is stating that on Veterans Day we will worship all things military and glorify war. It is obvious that you know little of Veteran's Day not being a veteran yourself. It is not for the reasons you state but rather for our country to pay honor to those you have made the ultimate sacrifice so you are free to continue to write disparaging letters and express your freedom of speech.
The only thing in your letter that I can agree with is the quote by Kipling. That is, if you interpret 'fathers' as the U.S. Government.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls