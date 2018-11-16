Alan Larson’s latest column attacking Idaho’s Proposition 2 is similar to other articles I have come across, the main goal of which seem to be to ensure that the name Obama never makes it into future history books.
Federal law requires all emergency rooms to accept all comers. It is also the most expensive method of delivering medical care. This has been studied extensively and the results seem to all come to the conclusion, that the nation as a whole will benefit from a plan to get basic medical care to the poor. Medicaid may not be the best method for providing this care but the Idaho legislature does not seem willing to address this issue themselves, so the people have risen up and approved Medicaid expansion.
If the right wing really wants to send people home to die rather than provide care through emergency rooms, they need to work to kill the law that requires them to provide care and then kill Medicaid altogether. Think of all the money the country could save if all those poor souls were to die.
Any realistic view of the national debt needs to conduct a realistic comparison of where our tax dollars are actually going. The tax cut of last December is adding vastly more to the debt than Medicaid expansion. With the wealthier citizens having benefited far more than the poor, they continue to finance attacks on anything that benefits the poor.
Is this really what our nation is about?
Jim Delmore
Idaho Falls