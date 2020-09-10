To the male driver of the black sedan who, during the Sept. 7 wind and rain storm, disregarded the lights on my emergency vehicle as well as the road cones directing traffic out of the left turn lanes from Woodruff to Anderson Street, who still insisted on turning left and who, when I attracted his attention by putting my hands on his vehicle proceeded to drop a series of “F” bombs and otherwise verbally threaten me: I hope you’re willing to take responsibility for your actions. Not just threatening me, as a duly authorized representative of the Idaho Falls Police Department but because of your actions, others were attempting an illegal left turn as well.
In the road you were attempting to travel on was a very dangerous high voltage electrical line that the storm had caused to break and which you probably wouldn’t have been able to see. Had you turned left and had the others who wanted to follow you been allowed to turn left, you could have put yourself, and them, in serious danger.
My job that stormy night was to keep you and the rest of the drivers on that road safe. Obviously, from your body and spoken language, you’re someone who seems to be used to getting his own way. I don’t apologize for my actions, as those actions kept you, and others, from a dangerous situation. I hope you can realize that and, in the future, temper both your language and your actions.
Steve Cannon
Idaho Falls