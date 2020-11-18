On Veterans Day, you have a bold headline about the Boy Scouts sex abuse scandal? Could you not have chosen a more appropriate headline for this day? Why could the headline not highlight some of our aging area vets?
Why do we have to draw attention to a national travesty on a day set apart for the celebration of our men and women who have served? Don't get me wrong, this story is something that needs to be reported and remembered. But on this day, not so much. You had many other options. You made a bad choice.
N.E. Bell
Rigby