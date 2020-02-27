In a world gone crazy, Idaho should not wait until there is a problem here because it's already here. Idaho should not wait until the rest of the country decides what to do with transgender athletes. We should do our part now to protect the integrity of women's sports. Nobody promised that growing up would be easy, not everybody gets to be a superstar and not everybody is a naturally gifted athlete.
If it's not fair for men to compete using performance-enhancing drugs or hormones, we should wait for more studies and the rest of the country to decide if it's okay for women to compete using performance-enhancing hormones or biological gender advantages. Are we going to test these athletes every week or before every competition to be sure they are playing fair, i.e., so they don't accidentally forget to suppress their testosterone a month before the playoffs begin?
If they shatter all the state records for biological women in Idaho, who cares? If a biological female gets hurt playing against a larger, stronger transgender female, who cares? Caitlyn Jenner was 6 feet 2 inches tall and played college football and was an Olympic superstar as Bruce. Just imagine if she had figured out her gender identity sooner.
The Women's National Basketball Association could probably use some nice testosterone suppressed seven-footers too. The writing is on the wall, Barbara Ehardt can read it, even if the Post Register can not.
Gov. Little is already concerned about Idaho appearing insensitive to our transgender population. I agree, let's not be insensitive to any of our female population because nobody promised growing up would be easy.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls